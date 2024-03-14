We have to sit together to find solution to problems, PM Shehbaz tells KP CM

Ali Amin Gandapur holds first meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad n Says his govt wants to move forward with good intentions n PM Shehbaz assures Chinese Ambassador govt to ensure implementation of initiatives under CPEC n 1,200 mobile units to provide essential items during Ramadan: PM.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that keeping in view the economic situation of the country, all legitimate demands of the province will be fulfilled
He said this while welcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who called on him in Islamabad Wednesday. The prime minister said all the four provinces are the federating units of the country and Pakistan will prosper if they all work in unison.
The chief minister apprised the prime minister of administrative affairs of the province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said that we have to sit together and find a solution to all the problems. He said public welfare will be the top priority in all our joint endeavours.
He said the federal government believes in working harmoniously and strengthening coordination with all the four provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed his commitment that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to move forward with good intentions and is determined to play its positive role in the development of the country.
Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that his government would work tirelessly to ensure timely implementation of the initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
He was talking to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad. The Prime Minister thanked President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for their warm messages of greetings on his re-election and assumption of office.
He reciprocated the warm sentiments expressed by the Chinese leadership and lauded their contribution and commitment to the strengthening of the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.
The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan is keen to move to the next phase of CPEC, including operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones to facilitate Chinese investment in Pakistan. The Prime Minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council has been created during his previous tenure to attract foreign investment in priority sectors including agriculture, IT, minerals and renewable energy. He said Chinese companies would find many profitable opportunities in Pakistan. The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese leadership and government is looking forward to further deepening of Pakistan-China friendship.
In this regard, he reiterated the invitation extended to the Prime Minister to undertake an official visit to China at his earliest convenience.
While accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister said that he would undertake the visit at a mutually convenient date that would be worked out through diplomatic channels.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and China will lead toward shared development and prosperity with joint investments in diverse projects. In an interview with Xinhua news agency, the Prime Minister said with unity, Pakistan and China will achieve common goals of development and prosperity.
He said the friendship between Pakistan and China spanned more than 70 years, and has been nurtured by both countries’ leadership to promote friendly relations.
He added that the two countries have developed as all-weather, Iron Brothers and have unique associations of friendship that have stood the test of time. He said this friendship now must achieve higher heights. Highlighting Chinese modernization, a key term defining China’s journey to rejuvenation, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan should emulate the model.
He said the Chinese modernization model created growth centers and sectors that produce competing products by procuring modern knowledge in science and technology.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan should replicate this model in the country to alleviate poverty, provide jobs to the youth, and encourage small and medium entrepreneurs to kickstart businesses in villages, towns and cities in sectors of agriculture, industry, information technology and on other platforms.
Citing Pakistan as one of the first batch of countries joining the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, he said that Pakistan fully and firmly supports China-proposed GDI and Global Security Initiative and believes the initiatives will further create strong connections between global communities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative as a very visionary initiative, which spans continents and alleviates poverty and hunger in the countries, promotes investments, and boosts education and health. He said Pakistan is now ready to move toward the second phase of CPEC and will attract modern technology in information technology, industrial, and agricultural areas as China is now moving towards high-tech, higher quality production. The Prime Minister said CPEC is dovetailing with the Pakistan-proposed Special Investment Facilitation Council, which aims to cut red tape and remove delays and inefficiencies.
He said the country is planning to build industrial parks and export zones and looking forward to attracting Chinese entrepreneurs to establish joint ventures in the areas of textile, steel or other with the combination of Chinese technology and Pakistan’s comparatively cheap labor. The prime minister said Pakistan is expecting to shift its transport system towards electrification to control foreign exchange expenditures on imported fuel and to conserve wealth to build its economy.
This will be done by acquiring the latest technology, which is available in China and other parts of the globe.
Calling China Pakistan’s second home, Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to visiting it when possible as there is a tradition of new Pakistani leadership always taking great pleasure and honor in visiting China at an opportune time.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid surprise visits to different Utility Stores across the federal capital to inspect the execution of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package.
During the visit, he interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme and inquired whether they faced any issues while benefiting from the package.
He instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that entitled beneficiaries of the Relief Package faced no problem in availing the facility.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the federal government had announced a historic Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 12 billion under which eatable items would be provided to the deserving families at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramazan at the Utility Stores outlets across the country. Besides, he said under the package, additional stipend will also be given to the families registered in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). PM Shehbaz Sharif said under the federal government’s Ramazan Relief Package, Rs 77 per kg subsidy was being given on wheat flour while Rs 100 per kg subsidy was being offered on ghee besides a subsidy of 20-30% on other food items such as rice, pulses, sugar etc for the deserving families.
He informed that under the package, the BISP beneficiaries would get additional stipend worth Rs 10,000 each, while under Kafalat programme, thousands of families from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan will get additional amount of Rs 2000 each.
The prime minister said he had appointed several teams that would pay surprise visits to various USC outlets to check the availability and quality of the food items adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in selling low quality items at the stores.
During his visit, he expressed satisfaction over the availability of the subsidized items at the stores in sufficient quantity.
He was of the view that the blessed month of Ramazan would bring peace, prosperity and development for the country.