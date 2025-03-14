Friday, March 14, 2025
10 terrorists eliminated as security forces foil attack on post in KP

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Security forces Thursday thwarted terrorists attempt to attack a checkpost in general area Jandola, on the seam of South Waziristan and Tank Districts and killed all 10 Khwarij.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 13 March 2025, Khwarij attempted to attack a Security Forces post in general area Jandola, on the seam of South Waziristan and Tank Districts. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall.”

The ISPR said that own troops fought bravely, effectively engaged the assailant and after an intense fire exchange all ten khwarij including a suicide bomber were sent to hell, outside the perimeter wall of the post.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR added.

