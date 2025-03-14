2 Adiala jail officials dismissed from service for corruption

Rawalpindi - The Punjab Prisons Department has dismissed two head wardens of Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala for corruption and misuse of authority, it has been learnt.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Rawalpindi after inquiry awarded major penalty of removal from service to Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Safdar for mainly obtaining illegal gratifications and exporting drugs and narcotics-containing medicines.

The dismissal orders issued by DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Abdul Rauf Rana, a copy available with The Nation, against Muhammad Arshad reveals that the official while working as Imdadi Prisoners’ Kitchen during the month of January 2025 misused his authority and was involved in malpractices.

The complaints against Arshad included the accusations included use of unauthorised cash at the utility store established in the jail for the welfare of the prisoners. Arshad was further found allegedly misusing his power as central tower chief by receiving Rs10,000 from each prisoner and offering them exoneration from duties and confining those who were unable to pay to punishment cells. Further, Arshad handcuffed and maltreated the prisoner who complained against him.

It was also alleged against Arshad that out of total 480 prisoners assigned different duties at the kitchen, only 80 would perform their duties while the rest paid Rs9,000 each to him for getting exemptions from duties.

Moreover, essential edible items from the kitchen such as potatoes, onions and oil were sold to prisoners.

Another complaint against him revealed that Arshad was repeatedly posted at the central tower to facilitate illicit activities for financial gains which included the misuse of PCO facility, granting exemptions from labour to prisoners, favouring B-Class inmates, unauthorised admissions to the jail hospital and illegal access to the prisoners’ kitchen. Moreover, Arshad along with other jail staff has set up an unauthorized slaughterhouse under the shade of the central tower for financial benefits.

As far the allegations against Muhammad Safdar, he accused of misuse of his authority as in-charge of search duty inside the jail. He was accused of smuggling narcotics into the jail, mistreating under-trial prisoners and fabricating violations of prison rules to extort bribes from them. Moreover, he transported drugs and narcotics-containing medicines exploiting their legal appearance to avoid suspicion.

Yet another complaint against Safdar accused him of being involved in sale and purchase of drugs, abusing juvenile prisoners, and groups confining themselves of the cells of their choice.

The authorities hold the inquiry provide the opportunity of defence to the both officials but they failed to satisfy the higher authorities, the order noted.