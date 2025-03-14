Friday, March 14, 2025
200 livestock distributed among needy women in Kot Addu

KOT ADDU: (Clockwise) An elderly woman receives free animal given by Punjab government, in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Women wait for their turn to get livestock.

200 livestock distributed among needy women in Kot Addu
Khurram Malaizai
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision, a simple yet festive ceremony was held in Kot Addu district, where 200 animals were distributed among impoverished widows, divorcees, and underprivileged women. The event was inaugurated by former Provincial Minister of Prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjara and Additional Secretary South Punjab Livestock Farooq Ahmed Kamboh. Assistant Commissioner Kot Adu Asghar Iqbal Laghari, Deputy Director Dr. Ghulam Nizam Uddin, Chaudhry Dr. Mohammad Tariq, and Dr. Abdul Hameed were also present at the ceremony. Women who received animals through a draw expressed their gratitude, chanting slogans in favor of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and offering prayers for her well-being.

Khurram Malaizai

