9 drug dealers nabbed with over 9kg hashish

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued operations against drug dealers, arresting nine suspects including a lady drug supplier, and recovering more than 9 kilograms of hashish. According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police recovered 1.235 kg hashish from accused Kausar while the R A Bazar Police held accused Farooq with 2.1 kg of the contraband item.

Likewise the Chauntra Police nabbed accused Nasir with 1.56 kg hashish while the Airport Police recovered 1.48 kg of the contraband item from accused Ashfaq.

Similarly the Dhamial Police netted two accused Zeeshan and Amar Sohail with 570 grams and 560 grams hashish respectively.

The Sadiqabad Police also recovered 550 grams hashish from accused Ibrahim while the Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Niaz with 550 grams hashish. The Jatli Police arrested accused Tauqir on the recovery of 520 grams hashish.