Friday, March 14, 2025
A letter to humanity

Rabia Fatima
March 14, 2025
LAHORE  -  Writing a letter to humanity in order to express,

Even though there’s no one such left to address,

Cause a world with humanity wouldn’t be so reckless,

Where the brutality is supported, while the peace is despised.

Ignoring the innocent cries, while hoping the bestest in the future lies,

Hear the plea,

If you avoid what’s happening now, then the coming shall remember thou,

I fear of the time that spells, hiding the most cruelest revenge,

Thee shall discover

Ordeals that others from couldn’t recover,

When no namely humans would survive,

The history upon everyone shall revise.

Time can change everything by taking into account,

That has happened and that is happening in the world around,

And never forget what’s your life is sustained on

A lump of clay, is that all you’re imperious about?

Cause one day you shall experience the same too,

The atrocities that those faultless have gone through.

