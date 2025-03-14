Ambassador Asim to assume role as Pak PR to UN on 31st

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad will formally assume his new role as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations on March 31, 2025 Munir Akram, Pakistan’s longest-serving Permanent Representative to UN, has officially retired at the age of 80. Akram served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UN for nearly 20 years across multiple administrations. His tenure was extended several times beyond the standard service period, making him one of Pakistan’s most enduring diplomatic figures. He will be succeeded by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who was recently promoted to Grade 22 and was posted as Alternate Permanent Representative to UN and for the last few months there were two envoys to the UN with equal status. This marks the first time in many years that a serving Foreign Service officer, rather than a political appointee, has been assigned to the position. As part of his farewell engagements, Ambassador Akram recently met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who praised his “outstanding contribution to multilateral diplomacy.” In his discussions, Akram emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateralism, reforming global financial institutions, and advancing sustainable development goals. Also, he held a farewell meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, where they discussed the need for proactive support for the Global South, climate change policies, and the UN’s role in sustainable development.