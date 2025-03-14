Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ambassador of the European Union calls on the Prime Minister

Ambassador of the European Union calls on the Prime Minister
Web Desk
5:11 PM | March 14, 2025
National

Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at the Prime Minister House today.

At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked the EU Ambassador for expressing condolences on the recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and conveyed Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country. 

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and the EU enjoyed cordial and friendly ties and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in these relations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its cooperative partnership with the EU, particularly through the continuation of the GSP Plus scheme, which had benefited both sides since its inception.  

In addition to discussing various facets of Pakistan-EU ties, including human rights, the Prime Minister welcomed the convening of the first ever Pakistan-EU High Level Business Forum in Islamabad to be held in May and assured the EU Ambassador of Pakistan’s full support and facilitation in making this event successful. 

ISPR, Balochistan CM address Jaffar Express attack, expose Indian media propaganda

The EU Ambassador briefed the Prime Minister about recent visits by EU delegations to Pakistan as well as the upcoming Pakistan-EU engagements.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025