Authorities seal PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari’s residence in Attock

Authorities have sealed the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in the Cantt area of Attock following the directives of the Accountability Court Islamabad.

The move comes as Bukhari has been declared an absconder in the £190 million corruption case. Last year, the accountability court had ordered the seizure of his properties after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a request for confiscation.

The court’s ruling included the seizure of a 30-kanal plot and a four-kanal plot in Islamabad, along with a 1,210-kanal property in Attock, which includes a 91-kanal plot. The judge also directed authorities to submit a compliance report within seven days.

Earlier, NAB had filed a petition to seize Bukhari’s assets, while the Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for his arrest through Interpol.

Background on the NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife, and others over allegations of financial misappropriation linked to the Al Qadir University Trust. The case revolves around the alleged adjustment of £190 million (Rs50 billion at the time) sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan.

NAB has already filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan, his wife, and seven others in connection with the Al-Qadir University case.