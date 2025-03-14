Friday, March 14, 2025
Ayaz lauds CDA for its goal of planting 1 million trees in Islamabad
Web Desk
4:00 PM | March 14, 2025
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says parliamentary committee on negotiations with opposition will remain intact because negotiations are the only way forward.

He was talking to newsmen after launching a tree plantation drive in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Friday.

The Speaker said doors for dialogue will always remain open, but the dialogue will only be for securing national interest and not personal agendas.   

He lamented that the opposition seem to have no genuine interest in addressing public issues as they enter the House for few minutes, protest and then leave.      

Earlier, addressing the tree plantation campaign, he said tree plantation on a national scale is essential to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change.    

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the Capital Development Authority for its goal of planting 1 million trees in Islamabad.

He also announced plans to transform Parliament into a "Green Parliament".    

