Bilawal condemns Jaffar Express attack, calls for unity against terrorism

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and expressed solidarity with the armed forces, emphasizing the need for national unity in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sindh Job Portal in Karachi, Bilawal reiterated his commitment to youth development, stating that the private sector plays a crucial role in Sindh’s economy while the government ensures employment opportunities. He introduced the "I Work for Sindh Portal," developed through IT innovation, and urged young professionals and job creators to join the platform for enhanced employment prospects.

Bilawal lauded the swift action of security forces in countering the Jaffar Express attack, reaffirming confidence in the nation’s fight against terrorism.

Praising Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he acknowledged the provincial government’s efforts in presenting its one-year performance report. He also highlighted Sindh Assembly’s firm stance on water distribution concerns, recalling opposition to canal construction during the PTI tenure.

The PPP chairman further stated that Pakistan’s progress depended on collective efforts and credited government measures for stabilizing inflation. He assured continued support for initiatives aimed at providing relief to the public.