Change in Rules of the Game

The attack on Jaffer Express by BLA was probably the biggest ever and the most sophisticated act of terrorism by the organization in its 25-year history as well as beyond its known capabilities. It proved beyond any doubt the international dimension to this heinous operation as the terrorist were constantly in touch with their handlers in Afghanistan.

With the blessings of Almighty, our security forces exhibiting unmatched bravery and through well well-planned strategy have not only secured the release of all the people who were taken hostage by the terrorists but have also killed all 33 of them. However, the terrorists had already killed 21 passengers before the operation against them was launched by the security forces and reportedly 4 FC soldiers were also martyred during the operation.

Our security forces deserve unqualified accolades for having completed the operation and saving the lives of the hostages who were kept as human shield by the terrorists. That indicates the sensitive nature of the operation. It is however regrettable to note that while the entire nation was going through tense moments and praying for the safety of the passengers and success of the operation some social media operatives and even a few stalwarts from the electronic media were incessantly busy in targeting the security forces and attributing the incident to failure of our intelligence agencies. They conveniently neglected the fact that our valiant forces were carrying out intelligence-based operations against the terrorist outfit on a daily basis with tremendous success and rendering unparalleled sacrifices in eliminating the scourge of terrorism. They also showed criminal negligence in not acknowledging the fact that it was extremely difficult to prevent the occurrences of such incidents when the terrorists rely on tactics of guerrilla warfare. It is amply proven by the history of terrorism in other countries. It was a moment when everybody irrespective of their political affiliations and mindset should have stood behind the security forces and condemned the incident without any inhibition. Luke warm reaction over the incident by some political elements and the Baloch nationalist party BNP blaming the federation for creating situation for such acts is also equally condemnable.

In a video message to Pakistan and China the BLA said that they would not allow completion of CPEC and it would carry out similar attacks in the future as well. It adequately proves that they were acting on behalf of the powers which were against CPEC and did not want Pakistan to prosper and progress. The Political and security analysts attribute the hostility of the Taliban government towards Pakistan to the dominant Indian influence in Afghanistan and the proven nexus between RAW, TTP, Afghan intelligence agency, and BLA. The revelations made by Maulvi Mansoor head of the defence and financial affairs of TTP, who was arrested in Balochistan in July last year should be enough to corroborate the existence of that nexus. He unequivocally reiterated that TTP was being funded by RAW and its cooperation with BLA to sabotage CPEC also came about at its behest. The coverage of the incident on the Indian media also corroborated the Indian nexus.

It was the second biggest terrorist attack within a few days after Bannu Cantt. Even in that incident, our security forces had killed all the attackers. For those who have been taking swipe at the security forces it is perhaps pertinent to mention that the security forces are carrying out 107 operations against terrorists on daily basis. During 2024 the security forces carried out 59,775 operations against the terrorists killing 925 of them. These casualties were the highest in the last five years. Additionally, 75 high value targets including some of the most wanted terrorists were eliminated during the operations. In the wakeof an attack on a security post in South Waziristan on 21 December in which 16 soldiers were martyred, our security forces in a retaliatory moves, attacked TTP hideouts in Paktia province, killing 71 terrorists.

The most regrettable reality is that the Taliban government in Kabul is not fulfilling its obligations in regards to not allowing the terrorist entities to use its soil for attacks on any other country. It is rather in league with them and supporting them in carrying out these heinous acts within Pakistan, not realizing the consequences for its own future.

A day earlier, on 10 February our permanent representative to UN Munir Akram in his statement to the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts” had said” We must sincerely address the terrorist threats from Afghanistan. After successfully decimating Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups within our borders, I like to repeat that within our borders, Pakistan continues to confront terrorist threats – such as the TTP, Daesh and the Majeed Brigade – operating from safe havens across our borders. There are all over two dozen terrorist groups operating inside Afghanistan, also the “main hub for ISIL-K’s recruitment and facilitation” as confirmed by UN Monitoring Team’s report and I would like to repeat that Afghanistan is the main hub of recruitment of ISIL-K/Daesh and we reject any imputation that there is any such recruitment in Pakistan.” He urged the international community to address the terrorist threat together through a comprehensive, coordinated and principles strategy based up the Global Terrorism Strategy adopted by the General Assembly.

I think apart from galvanizing global support against these terrorist entities there is also an urgent need for the regional powers to adopt a unanimous approach to deal with the rising threat of terrorism and also impressing upon the Taliban government the need to eliminate hide-out of the terrorists on its soil which are a threat not only to Pakistan but the entire region. It was also in the long term interest of Afghanistan to act decisively.

Pakistani security forces are fully capable of dealing with the threat as was demonstrated during attacks on TTP hideouts in Paktia. However Pakistan does not want direct confrontation with Afghanistan as is evident from the fact that it has invariably used diplomatic channels to remind Afghanistan of its responsibility in this regard. But the things might have to be dealt with differently after the Jaffa Express incident. DG ISPR speaking to media said, ” Whoever does this, let me say it very clearly, will be hunted down and brought to justice. Let me also say that this incident of Jaffer Express changes the rules of the game as these terrorists have nothing to do Pakistan, Islam and Balochistan.” The terrorists, their handlers outside the country and powers fomenting terrorism within Pakistan and their sympathizers within the country must take these words at their face value.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com.