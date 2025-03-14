Friday, March 14, 2025
CM Maryam vows to launch kidney card for patients

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday pledged to launch a Kidney Card to provide free treatment facilities for kidney patients across the province.

In her message on World Kidney Day, the chief minister paid tribute to organ donors, stating, “I salute all those who donate kidneys to save lives.” She emphasized the importance of kidney health, saying, “Caring for our kidneys is crucial for a healthy life.”

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab is offering top-notch, free treatment facilities for kidney pa-tients. She assured that the free dialysis facilities introduced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not only continue but also be further enhanced.

“A transplant card is being introduced to ensure quality treatment for kidney patients,” she an-nounced, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving healthcare. She also commended the efforts of doctors and nursing staff dedicated to kidney disease treatment.

OUR STAFF REPORT

