CM’s ‘School Meal Programme’ boosting student enrollment, nutrition

LAHORE - Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘School Meal Program’ continues to yield remarkable results, significantly reducing malnutrition among students, according to a handout. The initiative has not only improved students’ health but also saved Rs 1.78 billion in its first phase through transparency and competitive tendering. Since its launch, the program has driven a record-breaking increase in school enrollment, with over 55,000 new students joining within a few months. To combat malnutrition, 40 million milk packs have been distributed in schools across Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, benefiting thousands of children. The number of students present at the program’s inception has risen from 361,000 to 416,000, reflecting its widespread success. Ensuring effective implementation, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has enforced a strict monitoring and management system. She has also directed authorities to extend the initiative to other remote districts of South Punjab. “All necessary resources are available for students, and the scope of the ‘School Meal Program’ will gradually expand,” she affirmed.