Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM’s ‘School Meal Programme’ boosting student enrollment, nutrition

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘School Meal Program’ continues to yield remarkable results, significantly reducing malnutrition among students, according to a handout. The initiative has not only improved students’ health but also saved Rs 1.78 billion in its first phase through transparency and competitive tendering. Since its launch, the program has driven a record-breaking increase in school enrollment, with over 55,000 new students joining within a few months. To combat malnutrition, 40 million milk packs have been distributed in schools across Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, benefiting thousands of children. The number of students present at the program’s inception has risen from 361,000 to 416,000, reflecting its widespread success. Ensuring effective implementation, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has enforced a strict monitoring and management system. She has also directed authorities to extend the initiative to other remote districts of South Punjab. “All necessary resources are available for students, and the scope of the ‘School Meal Program’ will gradually expand,” she affirmed.

‘Punjab ensures transparency in medical universities’ financial affairs’

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025