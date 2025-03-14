Friday, March 14, 2025
Commissioner orders foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 14, 2025
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A meeting was held at the Commissioner Karachi’s office to review arrangements for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Additional IG Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Municipal commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Additional commissioner Karachi GHulam Mehdi Shah Secretary General of Jafaria alliance organisers of main procession and permit holders, DIGs senior officials of Pakistan Rangers KMC Water and Sewerage Corporation, Cantonment boards Solid Waste Management boards, Town administrations  and others attended the meeting.

A decision was made in the meeting that foolproof security will be provided for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA). Special cleanliness arrangements will be made along the procession route. i the vicinity of imam bargahs Streetlights installation will be ensured at procession routes, and imambargahs. Additionally, road repairs, resolution of sewage complaints, and uninterrupted electricity supply will also be ensured.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure security and necessary facilities with the support of relevant agencies in coordination with organizers and religious leaders .Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about the arrangements being made with the coordination and cooperation of relevant agencies Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali, cleanliness, streetlights, and water supply will be ensured at Imam Bargahs, main procession routes, and Majalis venues. Coordinated measures will be taken to address sewage complaints. Relevant officers have been directed to take action in coordination with the organizers. The Mayor told the organizers and religious leaders that they can contact him directly to resolve their issues or reach out to the Water Corporation’s helpline number 1334 or the Commissioner Karachi’s office helpline number 1299. Their issues will be resolved promptly.

Additional IG Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about security arrangements. The Secretary General of Jafaria Alliance Pakistan, Shabar Raza, and other organizers presented their proposals to improve arrangements on the procession routes.

OUR STAFF REPORT

