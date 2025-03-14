Crackdown on profiteers, 4 shopkeepers caught

LAHORE - Under the supervision of DC Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, strict monitoring of prices is being carried out during the holy month of Ramadan. On the instructions of Administrator Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, price inspections were conducted at 270 locations. The Lahore district administration caught four shopkeepers for violating price regulations and imposed a fine of Rs. 115,000. Additionally, on DC Lahore’s orders, two shops were sealed, and cases were registered at three locations. To curb inflation during Ramadan, 95 shopkeepers were issued warnings. Under the Deputy Commissioner’s supervision, operations are ongoing, and two individuals have been arrested for price hikes.The DC Lahore has instructed all Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to remain active in the field. He emphasized that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates must keep a close watch on essential commodity prices.

He further stated that protecting citizens’ rights is a top priority.