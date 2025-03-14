Cyberbullying in Pakistan: A Silent Crisis in the Digital Age

Cyberbullying is a form of online harassment that has become a serious global issue. According to recent research by the Digital Rights Foundation, 40% of women in Pakistan have been victims of cyberbullying, harassment, hate speech, and blackmail.

The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) reports that its cyber harassment helpline receives over 146 calls per month, with 57% of complaints coming from women and 30% from men. In 2023, Punjab accounted for 57% of recorded cases, followed by Sindh with 15%. Alarmingly, almost 90% of Pakistani university students have reported experiencing cyberbullying, with individuals from affluent backgrounds being more exposed.

The psychological toll of digital abuse is particularly concerning for women, especially female journalists. Research indicates that seven out of ten female journalists in Pakistan have faced cyber harassment. Cases filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act rose from 310 in 2018 to a staggering 11,723 in 2023. However, out of 27,681 complaints lodged during this period, only 15,711 cases were officially registered, reflecting a disappointingly low registration rate of 6.2%.

Punjab’s cybercrime reporting centres have recorded significant activity, particularly in Lahore, where 33,729 complaints were filed. In Sindh, Hyderabad saw the highest number of complaints, totalling 6,105, while Balochistan’s Quetta division reported 2,854 cases.

Cyberbullying is an escalating issue in Pakistan, and enforcement agencies face various challenges in addressing it effectively. Social pressures often fuel insecurities, leading to the targeting of individuals who are perceived as different. The victims of cyberbullying frequently suffer severe psychological distress, experiencing feelings of despair, humiliation, and rage.

Tackling cyberbullying in Pakistan requires collective efforts to create a secure and inclusive digital environment.

NIDA AZEEM,

Makran.