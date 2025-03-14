Dance party at Khawaja Fareed College RYK sparks outrage

Rahim Yar Khan - The principal and an associate professor of Khwaja Fareed Government Graduate College have been transferred on administrative grounds following a controversial dance party organized in honour of the newly-appointed principal.

The Higher Education Department has directed them to report immediately to its headquarters, with further disciplinary action expected against other faculty members, students, and education department officials involved.

According to details, Muhammad Jameel Khan was appointed as the new principal of Khwaja Fareed Postgraduate College approximately two weeks ago. A few days later, Assistant Professor Muhammad Arshad Baig arranged a welcome party for him, which reportedly converted into an inappropriate dance event. A video of the gathering went viral on social media, showing female students dancing while teachers and students showered them with cash. The footage also depicted the newly-appointed principal, along with faculty members and students, thoroughly enjoying the event.

Following the viral video, Dr Sharafat, Director of Colleges Bahawalpur, took immediate notice of the incident. He formed a two-member probe committee comprising Professor Abdul Shakoor and Professor Tariq Mehmood from other colleges, directing them to submit a report within 24 hours. Upon arriving at the college and conducting a thorough inquiry, the committee confirmed that the event took place within the college premises, utilizing institutional furniture and resources. The report also verified that students were seen dancing and money was being thrown at them.

After reviewing the initial report, Director Colleges forwarded it to the Secretary of Education, who then appointed a four-member special investigation committee comprising Dr Ansar Azhar, DPI Colleges Punjab Lahore; Dr Farid Sharif, DPI Colleges South Punjab Multan; Dr Sharafat Ali, Director Colleges Bahawalpur; and Muhammad Waqas, Director Sports Punjab. This committee was tasked with conducting an in-depth investigation and submitting an immediate report.

Four days ago, the committee members visited Khwaja Fareed College and, after a comprehensive investigation, upheld the findings of the preliminary probe. The report recommended strict action against Principal Dr Jameel Khan, Associate Professor Mirza Arshad Baig, and others involved. As a result, two days ago, the Higher Education Department officially removed both the principal and the associate professor, instructing them to report to the Lahore office immediately. Moreover, sources indicate that further disciplinary proceedings under the PEEDA Act are set to commence against them. Additionally, stringent action is expected against several faculty members, students, and senior education department officers implicated in the scandal.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the community. Citizens have lauded the Punjab government’s swift action, expressing hope that such indecent and inappropriate events will not occur in educational institutions in the future. This controversy has raised serious concerns about the ethical and professional standards within academic institutions, prompting calls for stricter regulations and monitoring to uphold the integrity of the education sector.