Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC targets overpricing vendors

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, actions were taken against the over pricing peddlers on the 11th consecutive day by the assistant commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all the tehsils.

The inspecting officials imposed fine of Rs 10,500 on vegetable, fruit, grocery, milk and other vendors selling commodities above the rates mentioned in rate list.  Administration has warned that actions would continue on a daily basis against those vendors who do not sell food items at the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025