Derajat Festival to showcase culture, sports in DI Khan

Dera ismail khan - The three-week grand festival “Derajat 2025” will be held from March 30 to April 20 to promote local culture, traditional arts, and sports in Dera Ismail Khan. The event is being organized by the divisional administration of DI Khan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

The opening ceremony will take place at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium, featuring various attractions, including the Derajat Off-Road Challenge, Mela Aspan, Meena Bazaar for women, an art exhibition, tent pegging, a horse and cattle show, a pet show, wrestling, gymnastics, cultural dances, a grand mushaira, and qirat and naat competitions.

Security arrangements are being ensured for participants and spectators, with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Tribal Affairs) directing law enforcement agencies to implement strict security measures. The KP government has instructed the DI Khan administration to coordinate with relevant departments, including tourism, local government, rural development, sports, and municipal authorities.

The highlight of the festival, the Off-Road Challenge, will run from April 17 to 20, with over 120 top racers competing in 17 categories. Renowned racers such as Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Deena Patel, Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel, Tusna Patel, and Salma Marwat are expected to participate. The rally will start from Yarik Interchange along the CPEC Motorway, covering a 100-kilometre multi-terrain track between Yarik and Rehmani Khel at the foothills of Shaikh Badin. Spectator arrangements will be made along both sides of the track.

Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur stated that last year’s festival was well received, and improved arrangements have been made this year to enhance recreational opportunities. He emphasized that the event, now a major national festival, will foster love for local culture and traditions while promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood among participants from across Pakistan.