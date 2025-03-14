DG ISPR, Balochistan CM to brief on Jaffar Express Attack

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti will hold a joint press conference today in Islamabad on the recent Jaffar Express attack.

Scheduled for 3:30 PM, the briefing will cover details of the terrorist attack on the Peshawar-bound train in Balochistan and the security forces' rescue operation. Both officials will outline key measures taken for passenger safety.

The press conference comes two days after the attack, which saw over 400 passengers held hostage before security forces intervened successfully.

PM Announces All Parties Conference on Security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an All Parties Conference (APC) to address rising terrorism in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Quetta on Thursday, he stressed the need for a unified approach to counter terrorism. “We’ll invite the entire political leadership and armed forces to develop a consensus,” he stated.

He assured full support to security forces and praised their swift response in rescuing Jaffar Express passengers. He specifically commended the Zarar Company of the Pakistan Army for its role in neutralizing the threat.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s progress hinges on peace in Balochistan and urged all federating units to contribute to national security efforts.

The developments come as the country faces escalating security challenges, prompting urgent discussions on counter-terrorism strategies and national unity.