DIG Hazara orders swift setup of facilitation centres

Abbottabad - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure the swift establishment of Police Facilitation Centers in their respective districts, in line with the vision of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed.

During a video link meeting with DPOs from across the Hazara region, DIG Hazara reviewed security arrangements for Ramazan and Eid, along with the security of police stations, offices, checkposts, and other premises. He emphasized the implementation of all necessary security measures and the deployment of adequate personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

To ensure public safety, additional police personnel will be deployed in major districts, including Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, where large crowds are expected in markets. Female police officers will patrol marketplaces, while plainclothes officers will monitor suspicious individuals, pickpockets, and criminals.

SDPOs and SHOs have been instructed to personally patrol key locations, ensuring the security of mosques, Imambargahs, and other sensitive sites.

A comprehensive traffic plan will also be implemented to manage vehicle parking and maintain smooth traffic flow.

DIG Hazara warned of strict legal action against those involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling during Eid celebrations.

He also instructed police to provide maximum security and traffic facilities for tourists visiting Hazara during the festive period.