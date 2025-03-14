DIG reviews citywide mosques security during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed security arrangements across the district’s mosques during prayer, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours. DIG also briefed police officers on duty, emphasizing their role in ensuring public safety. A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques to assess security measures during Ramzan.