Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DIG reviews citywide mosques security during Ramazan

APP
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed security arrangements across the district’s mosques during prayer, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours. DIG also briefed police officers on duty, emphasizing their role in ensuring public safety. A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques to assess security measures during Ramzan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025