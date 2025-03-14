When one thinks of democracy, it brings to mind concepts of state welfare, the protection of rights, and sustainability. In true democratic states, governance is not limited to human rights alone; it extends to the entire ecological system, including animals. In line with this, John Stuart Mill’s harm principle serves as the foundation of laws and rights enacted in democratic societies, ensuring the maximum rights of all living beings while restricting actions that inflict harm on others.

A prime example of this is Canada, a well-established democracy where responsible and civic-minded citizens—products of a democratic system—live peacefully and uphold the rights of even stray animals. The state has mechanisms in place to ensure humane treatment towards animals, and the public actively participates in safeguarding animal welfare.

In contrast, Pakistan, a hybrid democracy plagued by corruption, has witnessed the brutal practice of dog culling for many years. The right to life is a fundamental and natural right of all living beings. However, in Pakistan, the violation of this basic right, particularly in the case of stray dogs, continues unchecked. Disturbingly, the issue has not received significant public attention, reflecting a lack of awareness and concern. This apathy, underpinned by illiteracy, tacitly supports the brutal culling of these innocent, voiceless creatures. In a functioning democracy, an injustice of this nature would provoke large-scale protests from responsible and well-informed citizens. However, the parochial political and social culture against the guidelines of René Descartes, in Pakistan remains largely passive, reinforcing a status quo that tolerates such cruelty.

The horrific implications of this brutal act of culling make people more callous. The repercussions of this inhumane practice extend far beyond the immediate suffering of animals. Normalizing violence against defenseless creatures can desensitize society, fostering a culture where cruelty and abuse are overlooked. Studies suggest that exposure to violence against animals can correlate with increased aggression and a lack of empathy in society. If left unaddressed, this moral decay could contribute to broader societal issues, including a rise in violent crimes. A nation that fails to protect its most vulnerable—whether animals or humans—risks fostering an environment where fundamental rights, including the right to life, remain uncertain.

The solution to this issue lies in education and awareness. Promoting humane treatment of animals, enforcing strict animal welfare laws, and educating communities about ethical alternatives can help eliminate the need for culling. Effective strategies such as mass vaccination programs, neutering and spaying, and public adoption initiatives should be encouraged. Many European states like Germany have successfully implemented such measures, even training stray dogs to assist the visually impaired, demonstrating how stray populations can be integrated into society rather than exterminated.

A truly progressive nation adopts sustainable, long-term approaches that consider the ethical and societal consequences of its actions. The indiscriminate killing of innocent beings does not serve Pakistan in any meaningful way. Instead, it reflects weak institutions and a failure of governance. If Pakistan aspires to uphold democratic values, it must move beyond such outdated and brutal practices and instead work towards creating a society that respects all forms of life.

Aisha Khalid

The writer is an animal rights activist.