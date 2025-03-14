Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalised for further delibrations

Draft focuses on optimizing case management through digital platforms

NEWS WIRE
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In a historic step toward enhancing transparency, efficiency, and overall effectiveness in judicial proceedings, the four members Judges Committee has now formulated a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025. The draft focuses on optimizing case management through digital platforms, and expediting administrative tasks through automation. By prioritizing these measures, the Supreme Court seeks to reduce procedural delays, improve public access to judicial information, and ensure that justice is dispensed swiftly and transparently in line with global standards.

The Chief Justice, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, constituted a committee of four Judges—Mr. Justice Shahid Waheed, Mr. Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Mr. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Mr. Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi—to conduct a thorough review of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. Initially, the committee invited proposals from the Judges as well as office of the Supreme Court, the Bar Councils and Bar Associations.  Recognizing the rapidly evolving legal landscape and the imperative for modern day requirements, streamlined procedures, the committee engaged in a rigorous process of research, consultation, and dialogue over multiple brainstorming sessions.

Quran Khawani held at Railways Police Training School for Jaffer Express martyrs

During these meetings, the committee examined the proposals, best practices, structural gaps within the existing rules, and developed forward-looking recommendations that would enable the Supreme Court of Pakistan to embrace automation and digitalization for its day-to-day operations. The proposed amendments underscore the Supreme Court’s commitment to fostering efficiency, reinforcing procedural clarity, and staying responsive to the nation’s evolving requirements. As the apex court of Pakistan, the Supreme Court remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of justice, ensuring public confidence through rules and regulations that are both robust and adaptive to modern needs.

This newly formulated draft was formally handed over to the Registrar for presentation to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Judges for further review and feedback. Once this consultative stage is complete, the proposal will be placed before the Full Court for final approval.

LDA seals 61 more properties

 

Throughout the review process, the Committee was assisted by the Additional Registrar (Research), the Senior Librarian and a Senior Private Secretary of this Court.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025