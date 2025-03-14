Drug-Free Peshawar program completes third phase

Peshawar - A ceremony was held in Peshawar on Wednesday to mark the completion of the third phase of the Drug-Free Peshawar program. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended as the chief guest, along with members of the provincial cabinet, National and Provincial Assembly members, government officials, and civil society representatives.

During the event, individuals who had completed rehabilitation were reunited with their families. The third phase, launched in November 2024, rehabilitated 1,239 drug addicts, including 13 women and 28 underage boys. The program, the largest of its kind, had a budget of Rs. 320 million and assisted individuals from Peshawar, other districts, Punjab, Sindh, and Afghanistan.

Chief Minister Gandapur expressed his joy at seeing rehabilitated individuals rejoin their families and emphasized the government’s commitment to making the province drug-free. He highlighted that the initiative extends beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting individuals from other provinces and even foreign nationals.

He noted that since the program’s inception in 2022, over 2,400 addicts had been treated in its first two phases. He announced that the rehabilitation program would soon be integrated into the Sehat Card initiative, with the government covering treatment costs for addicts brought in by Deputy Commissioners.

The Chief Minister urged the public to support efforts against drug abuse and report drug dealers to authorities. He stressed that drug addiction leads to destruction and called for collective responsibility in eliminating drugs and supporting rehabilitated individuals in rejoining society.