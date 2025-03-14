DS Polo storm into National Open Polo C’ship final

LAHORE - DS Polo secured a spot in the main final of the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025 after an impressive 8-6 victory over BN/Newage Cables in a thrilling semifinal at the Lahore Polo Club. A large crowd, including families, polo enthusiasts, and dignitaries, gathered to witness the high-stakes match. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and club officials were also present at the venue.

DS Polo’s Max Charlton delivered a stellar performance, scoring superb six goals, while Lao Abelenda and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one goal each. For BN/Newage Cables, SantiagoCernadas and Adnan Jalil Azam netted two goals apiece, while Ramiro Zavalleta and Babar Naseem added one goal each. BN Polo started the match on a strong note, but DS Polo quickly regained momentum, edging ahead with a narrow 3-2 lead by the end of the first chukker. DS Polo asserted their dominance in the second chukker, netting three goals while conceding just one, extending their advantage to 6-3. Their control continued into the third chukker, where they converted the only goal to further stretch their lead to 7-3.

The fourth chukker saw a balanced contest, with both sides adding a goal apiece, keeping DS Polo comfortably ahead at 8-4. BN/Newage mounted a late comeback in the fifth chukker with a brace, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide, as DS Polo secured a well-fought 8-6 victory. With this victory, DS Polo will now face FG Polo in the grand final on Sunday. Earlier, Olympia/AZB defeated DS Polo by 8-7 while HN Polo outpaced FG Polo by 8-5.