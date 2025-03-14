Excise Dept earns Rs109m from Vanity Number Plate Scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has earned a record revenue of Rs109 million in a few months after launching Vanity Number Plate Scheme. Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation Punjab Omar Sher Chatha said that 51 number plates have been auctioned in the gold category so far. He said that 22 special numbers have been sold in the platinum category. Numbers worth Rs109 million have been sold in the electronic auction of vanity number plates in the last few months, DG Excise said. He said a stream of applications from citizens to obtain vanity number plates is ongoing. DG Excise and Taxation said more financial benefits will be gained from the sale of vanity number plates in the future. The interest of citizens in purchasing their preferred number plates for personal vehicles is proof of the success of the scheme, Omar Sher Chatha said.DG Excise further said that the success of the scheme will increase government revenue and also improve the vehicle registration system.

The scope of the scheme will be further expanded in the future, Omar Sher Chattha said.

He said operations against property tax defaulters under the Excise and Taxation Department are also successfully underway.

DG Excise and Taxation said we will ensure collections from all property tax defaulters by March 25.