An explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in Azam Warsak Bazaar, Lower South Waziristan, left several worshippers injured, including JUI District Emir Maulana Abdullah Nadeem.

Rescue teams arrived quickly, shifting the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area to investigate the incident.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion, as investigations are ongoing. No group has claimed responsibility so far.