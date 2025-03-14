Faysal Bank to revolutionise contactless payments in Pakistan with Google Wallet

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Ltd (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, is set to offer its customers a unique feature, whereby the Faysal Noor and Debit cardholders will be able to add their cards on Google Wallet.

Google Wallet, the global mobile-payment-service-provider, has officially launched its services in Pakistan starting March 12th and Faysal Bank’s cardholders will be able to digitize their cards onto Google Wallet, facilitating seamless, contactless transactions at millions of merchants worldwide, including Pakistan.

Present at the launch event of this market-first partnership that was held at Faysal House, was Siew Chen Way, Google Pay’s Head of Payment Partnerships, who stated that; “Faysal Bank has been at the forefront of digital innovation in Pakistan and we are excited to collaborate with them on our market launch”.

Speaking at the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO Faysal Bank Ltd, said, “Google Wallet’s launch in Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital payments landscape and by integrating with Google Wallet, our customers can enjoy yet another form of payment convenience, furthering our agenda of cashless payments and innovative, digital-first solutions.” Also present at the occasion were senior team members of FBL’s Digital and Consumer banking and country representatives of the Bank’s technology enablement partners, Euronet and Thales. To get started, Faysal Bank customers can simply download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store, add their Noor card or debit card and start making contactless payments.