FIA crackdown on passport agent mafia, seven arrested in Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 13 - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as-- Kamran, Allah Ditta, Sufyan, Ali Raza, Asif, Ikram and Mohammad Asif, all hailing from various areas of Lahore. The agents were found to be soliciting extra fees from citizens by promising to fast-track their passport applications. The team recovered tokens, bank challans, receipts and other documentation linking them to illegal activities. The FIA commenced further investigations and was continuing to conduct raids to apprehend additional suspects. The scope of the ongoing investigation was broadened, with authorities also probing potential involvement by Passport Office employees, added spokesperson.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk praised the team’s efforts and reassured that actions against the agent mafia would continue without discrimination.

“Citizens should not fall for the deception of agents when obtaining their passports and should follow official procedures,” he added.