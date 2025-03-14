Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA crackdown on passport agent mafia, seven arrested in Lahore

FIA crackdown on passport agent mafia, seven arrested in Lahore
APP
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 13  - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as-- Kamran, Allah Ditta, Sufyan, Ali Raza, Asif, Ikram and Mohammad Asif, all hailing from various areas of Lahore. The agents were found to be soliciting extra fees from citizens by promising to fast-track their passport applications. The team recovered tokens, bank challans, receipts and other documentation linking them to illegal activities. The FIA commenced further investigations and was continuing to conduct raids to apprehend additional suspects. The scope of the ongoing investigation was broadened, with authorities also probing potential involvement by Passport Office employees, added spokesperson.

Quran Khawani held at Railways Police Training School for Jaffer Express martyrs

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk praised the team’s efforts and reassured that actions against the agent mafia would continue without discrimination.  

“Citizens should not fall for the deception of agents when obtaining their passports and should follow official procedures,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025