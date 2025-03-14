Footballer Riaz receives support from CM

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, met with football player Muhammad Riaz from District Hangu in Peshawar yesterday. Riaz, who has represented Pakistan in international football competitions, had been working at a local shop for his livelihood before a viral social media video brought attention to his situation. Taking notice of the matter, the Chief Minister invited Riaz to the CM House, where he presented him with a financial assistance cheque of Rs. 1 million and appointed him as a football coach under the Department of Sports. Provincial Minister for Sports, Fakhar Jahan, was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that athletes like Muhammad Riaz are valuable national assets and deserve proper support. He emphasized the government’s commitment to encouraging talented youth and expanding opportunities across various sports, including regional and traditional games.

Ali Amin Gandapur assured that the provincial government will continue to support and promote talented athletes. Muhammad Riaz expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his generous assistance and encouragement.