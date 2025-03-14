Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan soared to a new all-time high on Friday, with the price of 24-carat gold per tola rising by Rs 4,700 to reach Rs 314,000, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

Similarly, the price of 10-gram 24-carat gold surged by Rs 4,030, settling at Rs 269,204, while 22-carat gold per 10 grams was priced at Rs 246,779 after an increase of Rs 3,694.

On the global front, international gold prices continued their upward trajectory, gaining $46 to reach $2,988 per ounce. Analysts attribute this surge to inflationary pressures, rising central bank gold purchases, and economic uncertainty, which have significantly boosted demand.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a sharp increase, with 24-carat silver per tola climbing Rs 90 to Rs 3,530, and 10-gram silver rising by Rs 77 to Rs 3,026. The international silver rate jumped by $0.86, reaching $33.86 per ounce.

Experts suggest that global economic instability and currency fluctuations continue to drive gold prices higher. With demand remaining strong, further increases in gold rates cannot be ruled out in the coming weeks.