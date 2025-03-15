Government taking significant steps to stabilize national economy, says Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, has stated that the government is taking significant steps to stabilize the national economy and provide relief to the public and business community. He emphasized that economic recovery is essential for national progress, and the government’s policies are moving in the right direction to achieve this goal. Resolving traders’ issues is a priority, and every possible measure is being taken to facilitate them.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an Iftar dinner hosted by Secretary-General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari and the Bakhtawari family in honor of himself, newly elected President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Wajid Gilani, President of the Islamabad District Bar Naeem Gujar, President of PFUJ Afzal Butt, and Chairman of Islamabad Stock Exchange Haroon Paracha.

The event witnessed a large gathering from various sectors, including business leaders, members of the District and High Court Bars, PFUJ, National Press Club, ICCI, senior officials, and other distinguished personalities.

Prominent attendees included Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi, MNA Malik Abrar, Senator General Abdul Qayyum, MNA Farah Naz Akbar, former Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, former Federal Minister Sardar Shahjahan Nasir, ICCI Council Members Zubair Ahmed Malik, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Zahid Maqbool, Chaudhry Masood, ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, President Talagang Chamber Malik Shabbir Awan, Fad Wahid, and legal experts like Wajid Ayub, Samina Faisal, and Aleem Abbasi Advocate.

Additionally, ambassadors and diplomats from Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Morocco, Nepal, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Libya, Myanmar, Rwanda, Austria, Bangladesh, Somalia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also attended the event.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry highlighted the importance of resolving Islamabad’s challenges, stating that as the nation’s capital, it is our collective responsibility to ensure its development.

He commended the government’s initiatives to provide essential public services, improve infrastructure, and enhance urban development. He also emphasized that maintaining law and order remains a top priority and paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. I salute our security forces who work tirelessly to eliminate terrorism.

Their sacrifices are unforgettable, and the entire nation stands with them,” he stated.

He also expressed gratitude to the Bakhtawari family for their continued contributions toward economic development, social welfare, and support for the business community. “Their efforts are commendable, not just for Islamabad but for the entire country. May Allah grant them more success,” he added.

Federal Minister Khalid Magsi highlighted Pakistan’s vast resources and talented individuals, emphasizing that with unity, no challenge is insurmountable. He stressed the importance of government measures for economic growth, stating, “the business community is the backbone of our economy, and their prosperity is directly linked to Pakistan’s progress.”

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against terrorism. “It is due to their dedication and bravery that Pakistan is moving towards peace and stability,” he remarked.

Zafar Bakhtawari expressed his appreciation for Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s appointment as a Federal Minister, stating that his leadership would benefit Islamabad, which has long been neglected. “Islamabad’s markets need an uplift, and I am confident that under your leadership, positive changes will be seen,” he said.

He also congratulated Wajid Gilani (President of Islamabad High Court Bar), Naeem Gujar (President of Islamabad District Bar), Afzal Butt (President of PFUJ), and Haroon Paracha (Chairman of Islamabad Stock Exchange) on their elections.

“I extend my gratitude to all ambassadors, diplomats, business community leaders, and distinguished guests for attending this Iftar dinner,” he added.

Chairman of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stated that Pakistan is actively engaged in the fight against terrorism, and in this holy month, we must pray for the success of our security forces.

“Thanks to the efforts of the government and the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s economy is back on track. Foreign exchange reserves have increased, exports are rising, electricity rates have been reduced, and interest rates have decreased. Have faith in Pakistan — our economy will continue to strengthen,” he emphasized.

Quoting Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, “There is no power on this earth that can undo Pakistan.”

“We stand united with our armed forces for a brighter future for Pakistan,” he declared, expressing his gratitude to all attendees for joining the event.

