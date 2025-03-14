Govt sanctions Rs14b for solarisation of 38,000 agri tubewells in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has sanctioned Rs14 billion for the solarisation of 38,000 agricultural tubewells in Balochistan, which aims to convert 50 agricultural-dominated feeders to solar. Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has 50 agricultural-dominated feeders active, with total pending receivables of Rs564 billion.

The revelation was made during a meeting of the Steering Committee on the conversion of agricultural tubewells to solar power, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the minister for power, the additional secretary of Finance, GoP, the secretary of Power Division, the chief secretary of Balochistan, and the secretary of the Energy Department, Balochistan. The meeting took stock of the progress on the government’s initiative to convert agricultural tubewells in Balochistan to solar power. The meeting was informed that a sanction of Rs 14 billion was issued by the federal government to the government of Balochistan on February 4, 2025. According to the Daily Situation Report (DSR) submitted by QESCO, Rs 12.4 billion was disbursed by the government of Balochistan till March 1, 2025.

A total of 4,539 disconnections, 2,378 poles and allied materials, and 2,626 transformers were retrieved, resulting in a 67.4 MW load reduction from these agricultural tubewells, the meeting was apprised. The meeting was further informed that there were 27,437 subsidised agricultural tubewells and 10,263 illegal agricultural tubewells in Balochistan. QESCO has 50 agricultural-dominated feeders active, with total pending receivables of Rs564 billion.

As per the initiative, a compensation of PKR 2 million for each tubewell subject to disconnection is being provided will be borne by the Federal Government and Government of Balochistan on a 70:30 cost sharing basis. It was informed that third-party verification of solarization will be conducted. The Chaired showed concern on slow implementation and urged Gob and QESCO to fast tract implementation.