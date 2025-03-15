HEC revises Mathematics curricula to meet modern standards

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has notified revised curricula for Associate, Bachelor, and Master degree programs in Mathematics, marking a significant step towards aligning higher education with contemporary academic and industry standards.

These revisions have been developed by the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), an esteemed body of senior academics representing leading universities across the country. The NCRC, comprising experts from institutions such as Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan; Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan; Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering & Management Sciences, Quetta; COMSATS University, Islamabad; Forman Christian College, Lahore; Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences & Technology, Swabi; Government College University, Lahore; Institute of Business Administration, Karachi; International Islamic University, Islamabad; Karakoram International University, Gilgit; Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro; Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences, Islamabad; Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Sukkur IBA University, Sukkur; The University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muzaffarabad; University of Karachi; University of Management & Technology, Lahore; University of Peshawar; University of Swat; and University of the Punjab, Lahore, worked diligently to develop curricula that integrate both theoretical and applied dimensions of Mathematics.

Chaired by Prof. Dr. Khurram Shabbir of Government College University, Lahore, the NCRC sought to modernize degree structures by incorporating emerging subjects and evolving industry requirements. Dr. Amjad Hussain, Director General, Academics Division at HEC, played a pivotal role in ensuring that the revised curricula reflected cutting-edge developments in Mathematics. Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director, Academics Division at HEC, served as the Secretary of the NCRC, providing the committee with a comprehensive briefing and rigorous support to ensure the effective integration of HEC’s policies into the curricula. His contributions facilitated the alignment of the revised curricula with key policy frameworks, including the Uniform Semester Guidelines, National Qualifications Framework, Undergraduate Education Policy (V 1.1), and Graduate Education Policy (2023), all of which play a crucial role in shaping curriculum development, according to a press release.

The revised curricula establish the minimum credit hour requirements for Associate Degree, BS, and MS in Mathematics at 68, 131, and 30 credit hours, respectively. For BS Mathematics, the updated scheme of study includes eight elective courses, which universities will offer based on their faculty expertise and available academic and technical resources. The revised framework provides flexibility for structuring the BS degree either with or without specialization. In the case of a degree with specialization, students must complete at least six out of the eight elective courses within their chosen specialized area. Universities retain the autonomy to design and offer advanced courses within these specializations, ensuring alignment with both academic advancements and industry demands.

To strengthen experiential learning, the BS Mathematics curriculum now mandates a supervised internship and a capstone project, each carrying three credit hours. These components aim to enhance practical exposure and problem-solving skills. However, these requirements are not applicable to the Associate Degree program.

The revised MS Mathematics program has been structured to include four core courses, four electives, and a mandatory research requirement, ensuring that students develop advanced competencies in their chosen areas. Universities will determine elective course offerings based on faculty expertise and available academic resources. The updated curricula provide a comprehensive framework, covering key aspects such as eligibility criteria, programme learning outcomes, model scheme of studies, and degree award requirements. While universities will retain autonomy in defining detailed course syllabi, they are expected to align them with industry trends and national academic benchmarks. HEC has issued a formal notification directing all universities to implement these revised standards at the earliest, ensuring uniformity and academic excellence in Mathematics education across Pakistan.