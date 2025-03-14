Heroic rescue: SSG operation exposes BLA’s false propaganda, saves countless lives in daring train rescue

ISLAMABAD - In a display of exceptional military precision, Pakistan Army’s elite Special Services Group (SSG) executed a flawlessly planned rescue operation, liberating passengers of the Jaffar Express from Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists near Sibi. The operation not only secured the safe return of hostages but also effectively countered the false narrative being spread by terrorist handlers.

The crisis began when BLA terrorists detonated explosives beneath the train engine, separating the compartments before taking passengers hostage. Security forces responded with methodical precision, first gathering crucial intelligence about the attackers, their weapons, and the hostage situation.

Recognizing the high-stakes nature of the operation with women, children, and off-duty military personnel among the passengers, authorities deployed the specialized Zarar Company of SSG anti-terrorist commandos. The elite unit arrived Tuesday evening and immediately began tactical preparations.

What distinguished this operation was the strategic placement of snipers around the site. The commandos faced a particularly dangerous challenge with suicide bombers positioned among the hostages. With extraordinary marksmanship, SSG snipers neutralized these threats with precision shots before they could detonate their explosives, preventing a catastrophic loss of life and railway infrastructure damage.

Throughout the siege, BLA conducted an aggressive misinformation campaign, rapidly disseminating false claims via social media to create panic among families of the hostages. Despite this psychological warfare, Pakistani forces maintained focus on their rescue mission.

Intelligence gathered during the operation revealed terrorists were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons including M16s, AK-47s, advanced communication equipment, RPGs, and suicide vests. The attackers maintained constant communication with handlers in Afghanistan via satellite phones.

“I’m grateful to the Pakistan Army for their swift action that saved our lives,” said the train driver who survived the initial attack. Passengers rescued from nearby mountains echoed similar sentiments, describing how the commandos neutralized suicide bombers in their compartments and secured their safety.

By operation’s end, security forces had eliminated 33 terrorists and completely secured the train. Tragically, 21 innocent hostages lost their lives during the crisis, and four brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, embracing Shahadat in service to their nation.

The immaculate execution of this complex hostage rescue stands as a testament to the professionalism and tactical excellence of Pakistan’s special forces, demonstrating their capacity to overcome both armed resistance and propaganda warfare.