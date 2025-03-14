Hind community celebrates Holi festival with fervour across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR - The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kash­more-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Larkana celebrated the annual reli­gious festival of Holi on Thursday. The community members sprayed colours on each other. Holi is regarded as the beginning of spring season. Colourful events were held in different localities of Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also par­ticipated with warmth and religious devotion in the day-long proceedings. Special ceremonies were held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathe­lo and other areas. Students at the Ghulam Muham­mad Mahar Medical College (GMMC), Sukkur, Khairpur Medical College (KMC), Sukkur IBA University and other educational in­stitutions also celebrated Holi by spraying multiple colours. Muslim students and teachers also cel­ebrated the event.

Sukkur’s Mukhi Aishwarlal said the object of Holi is to celebrate the Spring season after winter. He said on the mega event, they pray in the temples for prosper­ity of Sindh and Pakistan. He said multiple colours like green, red, purple, yellow and oth­ers are signs of peace, love, pros­perity, development. He said the community people send gifts of flowers, sweets to the Muslims, which is duly reciprocated.

There were tight security mea­sures at temples and in the city for the occasion. Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Tech­nology (SZABIST), Larkana Campus and Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, marked the spring festival of Holi.

Students throw colour powders at each other. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the event and cel­ebrated and welcomed the Spring season. Other features were music and dancing.

Organisers of the event told journalists that the objective of arranging such events was to promote interfaith harmony and extending social ties. Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) students have also cele­brated Basant Mela to welcome the Spring season in main lawn of the university premises.