Friday, March 14, 2025
Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi on Thursday.  The celebrations started from the previous evening. The members of the Hindu community sprayed colors on each other. Holi is a festival, also known as the festival of colors or the festival of sharing love, celebrated to welcome the Spring season. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival that has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia and people of other communities outside Asia.

The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.

