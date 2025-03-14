Home is Complicated

Home is a deeply subjective concept. For some, it is the place they live in; for others, it is their country; and for many, it is a person they dearly love. The exact definition may vary, but ultimately, we all seek a place or person we can call home.

Growing up, my father’s frequent postings across Punjab meant there was never a brick-and-mortar place I could call home. Every two years, we moved, leaving behind relationships and memories. This was a time when landlines were scarce, and I often wonder how many friendships were lost in the process. It wasn’t until nearly three decades ago that we finally settled in Lahore, which became our permanent home. Today, years have passed, and I now live in a stable place surrounded by loving people, including my own family. Yet, with time, the concept of home has become increasingly complex and challenging to define.

This is the central theme of the anthology Home #itscomplicated, edited by Saba Karim Khan, a filmmaker, educator, and author of novel Skyfall. Khan, who holds an M.Phil from Oxford University and teaches at New York University’s Abu Dhabi campus. Her latest offering, Home #itscomplicated, is rooted in the conviction that Pakistan cannot be reduced to a breaking news ticker or an international headline. Khan seeks to change this narrative by sharing stories that matter, showcasing how Pakistanis from diverse backgrounds describe their relationship with their homeland. These stories are not simple; they are filled with love and wounded attachments, courage and quiet desperation, the pursuit of purpose, and the hope embodied by the youth of the country they or their parents call home. For Saba, the book is dedicated to her late mother, her biggest cheerleader and fan, who passed away in April 2024. Her mother was her home, and her loss brought Saba back to the fundamental question of what home truly means.

The anthology grapples with the ever-important question: “But where are you really from?” and explores the complex relationships people have with their homeland. It features 24 contributors who share their unique experiences and perspectives. Some left Pakistan for better opportunities, some were born abroad after their parents emigrated, some were forced to leave, and others remain in the country, trying to make sense of the chaos and protect their home. The writers include doctors, screenwriters, journalists, filmmakers, scientists, intelligence personnel, actors, academics, entrepreneurs, homemakers, students, and authors.

The anthology opens with an essay by Omar Shahid Hamid, an acclaimed Pakistani novelist and senior police officer. Many essays in the collection focus on personal experiences in Karachi, but Omar’s story stands out as it became national news, altering the course of his professional and personal life—a trajectory that continues to this day. He reflects on what Karachi has meant to him and his family, and how he plans to explain this complicated relationship to his son, a generation that feels increasingly disconnected from Pakistan and may never return. Omar’s essay is one of the highlights of the book and contributes to its poignant subtitle: #itscomplicated.

Another standout story is by award-winning screenwriter Bee Gul, who offers a moving and challenging account of her childhood. Her experiences of displacement and abandonment not only shaped her personal life but also became the first story she felt compelled to tell. Her narrative is a powerful exploration of the complexities of human relationships while finding home.

Artist Khaled Anam and social commentator Nadeem Farooq Paracha delve into the origins, evolution, and challenges of Pakistan. Anam floats the idea of a united subcontinent, while Paracha examines the social, economic, cultural, and political evolution of the country, particularly the development of Pakistani nationalism. He shares a touching story about his father and a friend, illustrating how embracing diverse opinions and differences can pave the way forward.

On the other hand, critically acclaimed writer Dr. Osama Siddique and economist Farrukh Karim Khan present a more optimistic outlook. While they acknowledge the challenges facing Pakistan, Dr. Siddique’s experiences visiting public universities and book fairs, and Khan’s reflections on the cultural phenomenon of music, suggest the possibility of new beginnings beneath the surface of decay. Similarly, Awais Khan and Junaid Zuberi echoes this sentiment in their essays, declaring that Pakistan is and will always be home capturing the internal conflict of belonging to two worlds. Amber Zaffar Khan adds another layer to the discussion by addressing patriarchy and feminism, highlighting the resilience of generations of women—our grandmothers and mothers—whose stories often go untold.

Ultimately, the two dozen storytellers in this anthology attempt to answer a seemingly simple yet profoundly complex question: Who are they, and what is their edgy yet soulful relationship with Pakistan? The answer, as the title suggests, is complicated.

Hammad Anwar

The writer is a digital communication expert, associated with digital platforms Sukhan, Mani’s Cricket Myths and Over The Line.