Friday, March 14, 2025
IHC orders immediate appearance of Imran Khan via video link or In person

Web Desk
5:18 PM | March 14, 2025
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the immediate appearance of PTI founder Imran Khan, either through video link or in person.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the order while hearing a petition by Mashal Yousafzai, who challenged prison authorities for denying her a meeting with Khan despite prior court approval.

The judge warned that non-compliance amounted to contempt of court and reprimanded the jail superintendent for disregarding directives.

The court instructed authorities to present Imran Khan via video link by 2 PM or in person by 3 PM.

