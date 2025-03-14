IHC reserves verdict on PAC Chairman’s plea for meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its decision on the petition of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Junaid Akbar and others seeking to meet the founder of PTI in jail. At the outset of hearing, Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum told the court that meetings are being held with the founder of PTI in the jail under rules and the list of leaders he gives are allowed to meet. IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition of PTI leaders wherein Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court. The jail superintendent said that meetings are being held with the founder of PTI in the jail. He said that Salman Akram Raja, Niazullah Niaz and Abuzar Salman Niazi have already met. The lawyer prayed the court to seek record regarding the meetings of PTI founder and keep this application pending until. Even today, the list of the meeting of the party leaders has been sent to the jail authorities. The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments on petition.