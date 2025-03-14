Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC reserves verdict on PAC Chairman’s plea for meeting with Imran

NEWS WIRE
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its decision on the petition of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Junaid Akbar and others seeking to meet the founder of PTI in jail. At the outset of hearing, Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum told the court that meetings are being held with the founder of PTI in the jail under rules and the list of leaders he gives are allowed to meet. IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition of PTI leaders wherein Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court. The jail superintendent said that meetings are being held with the founder of PTI in the jail. He said that Salman Akram Raja, Niazullah Niaz and Abuzar Salman Niazi have already met. The lawyer prayed the court to seek record regarding the meetings of PTI founder and keep this application pending until. Even today, the list of the meeting of the party leaders has been sent to the jail authorities. The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments on petition.

Imran challenges judicial transfers in Supreme Court, calls move unconstitutional

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025