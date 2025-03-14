IMF asks Pakistan to boost taxes, cut expenses

ISLAMABAD - The talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have continued in Islamabad as the visiting delegation is asking the government for increasing revenues and reducing expenditures. The talks between Pakistan and IMF have continued In Islamabad for the first biannual review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, had arrived Pakistan on almost a two-week visit to review the economic situation of the country. The Fund is asking the government for increasing revenue, and reducing expenditures. It proposed tax revenue target of over Rs15 trillion for the next fiscal year. Additionally, the tax-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase to 13%. Non-tax revenue is estimated to reach Rs 2,745 billion in the next fiscal year. Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to surpass 4% in the next fiscal year, while the current fiscal year’s growth is likely to be limited to around 3.5% Inflation is expected to remain in single digits next year. Pakistan’s external financing needs are estimated to exceed $20 billion. The country is also expected to roll over deposits from friendly countries in the next fiscal year. Pakistan convinced the IMF to slash the electricity rate by two rupees per unit. The IMF mission and Pakistani authorities had also held discussions on agricultural income tax.

Pakistan will submit a report on the implementation of all conditions set by the IMF under the $7 billion loan programme and a report on the first half of the current fiscal year.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.