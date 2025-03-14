Impacts of Technology on Humanness

The contemporary era is characterised as a technological age. Nearly everything is managed and influenced by some form of technology. Humans use it extensively on a daily basis—computers, mobile phones, and more. It would not be wrong to say that modern humans cannot live without technology. From businessmen to students, everyone relies heavily on it. However, technology is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it brings numerous benefits, providing comfort and convenience. On the other hand, it has a dark side that negatively impacts humanity. Christian Lous Lange rightly observed, “Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master.” Overdependence on technology paves the way for many woes.

Since technology has two sides, it is important to explore both.

Let’s examine the negative aspects first. Technology has reduced face-to-face interactions within families. Nowadays, everyone is engrossed in their mobile phones, laptops, and other devices. As a result, the younger generation is deprived of the traditional values upheld by older generations. Less interaction leads to a lack of understanding between family members.

Moreover, excessive use of technology contributes to mental distress. Scrolling through social media all day sows the seeds of depression. Many young people waste a significant amount of time on this aimless activity, leading to isolation, stress, and anxiety.

Additionally, privacy concerns, the spread of inappropriate content, and the decline of creativity are other negative consequences of technology.

Now, let’s consider its positive impacts.

First, technology has brought different cultures closer through the acceleration of globalisation.

Second, it has introduced time-saving tools that help people accomplish more in less time. For instance, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) have made withdrawing or paying cash swift and convenient.

Third, women have greatly benefited from technology. By using digital tools, they can empower themselves from home, acquire new skills, and earn a living. In short, technology has been a game-changer for women.

Fourth, education has significantly improved due to technological advancements. Students can now attend classes online, a practice that was especially appreciated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifth, technology helps people stay connected with their loved ones, no matter the distance. Thanks to modern communication tools, maintaining relationships has never been easier.

To sum up, technology has transformed human life. While it presents ethical dilemmas, it also offers countless benefits. To counter its negative impacts, a balanced approach to technology use is essential. Children and adolescents, in particular, should be limited to moderate and controlled exposure to social media. With responsible usage, technology can serve as a powerful force for human progress.

WASEEM MURAD,

Balochistan.