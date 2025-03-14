Imran moves SC against judicial transfers

ISLAMABAD - Founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, challenging the recent transfer of judges, which he termed unconstitutional and unlawful.

The petition urged the Court to declare that judicial transfers must be transparent, consultative, and made in the public interest.

The federal government and the registrars of all provincial and Islamabad High Courts have been named as respondents. Khan has requested the Supreme Court to nullify the notification regarding the judges’ transfer and ensure compliance with legal precedents, including the landmark Al-Jehad Trust case, which sets guidelines for judicial appointments and transfers.

His petition stressed that judicial transfers should strictly adhere to constitutional principles and remain free from external influence, emphasizing the importance of judicial autonomy. His legal team argued that such transfers could undermine fair trials and judicial neutrality, calling for immediate intervention by the Supreme Court.

Last month, Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges challenged the rejection of their representation, which sought the restoration of the previous seniority structure of the IHC. The petition also aims to overturn the decision by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had dismissed the representation.

Justice Aamer Farooq had previously upheld the transfer of three judges from other high courts to the IHC, placing them at the second, ninth, and 12th positions in the seniority list. He ruled that these judges did not require a fresh oath and that their seniority would be counted from their original appointment in their respective high courts. As a result, the revised seniority list of IHC judges remains unchanged.

On February 1, the strength of the IHC bench increased with the transfer of Justice Sarfaraz Dogar from the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court.