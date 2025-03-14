ISPR, Balochistan CM address Jaffar Express attack, expose Indian media propaganda

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, ISPR Director General, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti held a joint press conference in Islamabad, detailing the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif revealed that terrorists targeted the train on a difficult route using IEDs, making rescue efforts challenging. Passengers were forced off the train, with women and children kept inside.

He accused Indian media of spreading false propaganda, using AI-generated visuals and old footage to distort the narrative.

The attackers, operating in groups, were in contact with handlers in Afghanistan.

SSG commandos executed a precise operation, neutralizing 33 terrorists. Despite their efforts, 25 people, including four security personnel, were martyred.

A deceased terrorist was found carrying foreign-made weapons, further implicating external involvement.