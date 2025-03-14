Jaffar Express attack orchestrated, directed from abroad: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that the Jaffar Express attack was orchestrated and directed from abroad.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism that is planned, orchestrated and sponsored by forces who are operating outside our borders.

“In our region, unfortunately, we have many forces against peace who do not want to see Pakistan reap the dividends of its unprecedented and sincere efforts in counter-terrorism and in building a peaceful region. The latest terrorist attack against Jaffar Express near Sibi Balochistan was also orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from abroad. Our security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists, including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages. Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan based planners throughout the incident,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had repeatedly asked the interim Afghan government to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups like BLA for their attacks against Pakistan.

“We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism to justice,” he added.

On the Palestine issue, he said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held on 7 March 2025 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the session, the DPM reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause; urged immediate collective action to address the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people and safeguard their rights, including their right to return to their ancestral homeland; condemned the proposal of resettlement of Palestinians in other countries; underscored the imperative for the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital; and emphasized on the necessity of concrete measures to realize the two-State Solution as the only means of achieving lasting peace in the region.

Khan said Pakistan unequivocally condemns the Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid and halting of electricity supply to Gaza. We also condemn the continuing Israeli assault against the people of West Bank and Gaza, which has resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children.

To a question about the statement of Indian Army Chief, he said: “We all know what is the root cause of instability in the region. We know how India has been trying to destabilize its neighbouring countries. It has been running a global assassination campaign. I would refer to whatever the Indian army chief has said as an exercise in irony.”

The spokesperson took note of recent media reports claiming a possible entry ban on Pakistani nationals from entering the US. “As of now, this is speculative. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Mission in Washington are in close contact with the relevant US authorities to get any details in this regard. So far, we have not been given any indication of such a ban on Pakistani nationals,” he commented.

About the arrest of Pakistanis in Spain, he said, “we were informed on 3rd March 2025, that through a coordinated operation, the Spanish police arrested Pakistani nationals in Spain, with one woman among them. The arrested individuals are accused of participating in glorification and advocacy of a political party which is considered as proscribed in Spain. Few of the individuals were allegedly managing certain WhatsApp groups involved in spreading videos and photos containing objectionable content which was in violation of the Spanish law. Following their arrest, the individuals were presented before the court. Four of them were released after initial interrogation.”

Later on, he said, one woman was also released on bail by the court, the remaining are still in custody of the police. The Pakistani consulate in Barcelona has been actively engaged with the local authorities and the legal representatives to ensure rights and welfare of the detained nationals.

About Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan private visit to the United States where he was denied entry by the US authorities in Los Angeles airport, he said, by virtue of his visa, which was a visit visa, he was not eligible for diplomatic immunity.

“As soon as our Consulate in Los Angeles was informed, it got in touch with the US authorities. The authorities informed that he has been held for secondary immigration screening but because of US laws, they did not share the exact reasons or the charges for which he was being put through the secondary screening. Our Missions in Los Angeles and Washington remained engaged with the US authorities. Finally, the Ambassador was allowed to fly out on the 8th March 2025. The government has taken a very serious note of the incident and on the instructions of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, necessary action has been initiated and investigations are underway. The incident, however, was exploited by certain elements on the social media and media to generate speculative controversy, which is regrettable,” he maintained.

He said there has been a propaganda regarding closure of Torkham Border as if Pakistan has closed it which is contrary to the facts. As in the past, Afghan side once again tried to construct post within the Pakistani territory. We warned them that this is not allowed. We called for a flag meeting but they continued with their activities. Later, there was unprovoked firing from the Afghan side on which we retaliated. The border remains closed because of this particular reason. We want the border to open but we will not allow any construction by the Afghan side on the Pakistani territory. This is a recurring incident, we have flagged it in the past and we will continue to urge Afghan authorities to not carry out these activities which hamper not only People to People interaction but also the trade between the two countries. With regards to Pakistan Iran Border, I will check,” he said.

To a question, he said by virtue of China being a trusted friend and investment partner of Pakistan, CPEC becomes a target.

Khan said Pakistan was pursuing a complex and multi-faceted anti-terrorism strategy, which involves military action, intelligence-based operations and diplomatic approach. About the second question, we would not comment on the specific issue in question.

The spokesperson said Iran was a very important neighbour and a friend of Pakistan. We have very old and multifaceted relations with Iran.

“Our stability and common prosperity is possible through a peaceful region, and we support any step which could promote a peaceful resolution of all issues. We have very active cooperation and consultations with Iran on the regional and international security issues. We have extended our support to the JCPOA in the past and we would continue to prefer a peaceful outcome, a peaceful settlement of any such ongoing issues,” he said.