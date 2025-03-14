Friday, March 14, 2025
Joint operation leads to major crackdown

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A significant operation was conducted by security agencies and customs staff at the Shaheed Zia Customs Check Post in Kashmore on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of a loaded truck (TKV-161) carrying illegal tiles. The truck was transporting tiles from Khuzdar Marble to Mian Marble in Gujranwala, Punjab. The estimated value of the seized tiles will be assessed at the Customs Stage. The accused individuals are involved in smuggling illegal goods to various districts in Sindh and Punjab.

Our Staff Reporter

