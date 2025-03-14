Karachi-bound train derails near Taxila

KARACHI - A bogie of Awam Express going from Peshawar to Karachi derailed near Taxila on Thursday.

According to report, the train met the accident as it crossed the Sangjani Tunnel. The second bogie along with the engine derailed. The engine and one of the bogies detached and moved forward. The derailment of the bogie also damaged the railway track. However, the passengers on the train miraculously survived. After the accident, the passengers jumped out of the train. The Rawalpindi administration started operations to rescue the train and for the purpose heavy machinery was called in while alternative trains were stopped.