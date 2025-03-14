Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi police dispose of illegal fancy number plates, pressure horns, and hooters

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, oversaw the disposal of a large cache of illegal vehicle accessories, including 22,925 fancy number plates, during a ceremony held at the DIGP - Traffic office.

The event marked a crackdown on unauthorized vehicle modifications, including 2,208 green number plates, 1,139 pressure horns, and 278 hooters, along with revolving lights, all of which were seized in recent operations. Speaking at the event, the police chief highlighted the formation of the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team (KRAAT), a specialized unit tasked with daily monitoring of road accidents, collecting evidence, and identifying causes to help curb the rising number of traffic incidents. The strategy is being developed with the support of an advisory panel and other relevant agencies, aiming to reduce traffic accidents across the city.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic destruction of the seized items, representing the police’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.

PTI dissociates itself from social media accounts politicising train incident

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025